Developer says personnel at Hindu temple to assist relocation, denies sending thugs

The Forensic Unit from Bukit Aman conducts an investigation on Jalan Persiaran Kewajipan in front of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Under-fire firm One City Development Sdn Bhd has insisted today that its personnel onsite were merely directed to assist and support the relocation of Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple.

In a brief statement, it also denied hiring or directing anyone to hire “thugs”, leading to the scuffle at the Seafield temple in Subang Jaya in the wee hours of Monday.

“One City Development Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MCT Bhd, categorically denies hiring or authorising the hiring of ‘thugs’ to initiate the riot in the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Hicom Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, as mentioned in recent news reports.

“The personnel onsite were directed to provide logistical support and assist in the orderly relocation under police watch. They continue to cooperate with the police authorities in the investigation of the incident,” it said.

Earlier today, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin disclosed that the private firm allegedly gave RM150,000 to lawyers who then used part of the money to hire around 50 youths to take possession of a Hindu temple site.

Muhyiddin said the information was gleaned from preliminary police investigations and questioning of the two lawyers who were among the 21 people arrested and remanded over the unrest.

When asked to confirm that lawyers took the money from the firm, Muhyiddin said he could not do so at this stage.

The minister also would not state for certain if the lawyers had acted on their client’s instructions, instead offering his opinion that the two legal practitioners’ choice to allegedly employ thugs was ill-considered.

Police have so far arrested 21 people over the violence that started on Monday.

At least 23 vehicles were damaged or destroyed in the riots while the nearby MCT Tower was beset by demonstrators yesterday, leading to the destruction of its glass facade.