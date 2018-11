Andry Rajoelina will proceed to the next round of voting in the Madagascar election. — Reuters pic

ANTANANARIVO, Nov 28 — Former president Andry Rajoelina won the first round of Madagascar’s presidential election and will face Marc Ravalomanana, another former leader, in a second round vote next month, the High Constitutional Court said today.

The court said incumbent president Hery Rajaonarimampianina was eliminated after coming third in the Nov. 7 vote. The second round is due to be held on round, due on Dec. 19. — Reuters