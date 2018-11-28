Kit Siang sees crises as a chance to rebuild Malaysia properly

Lim urged Malaysians not to be daunted by the numerous crises facing the country. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The 1MDB financial scandal, protests against the International Covenant for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and most recently the riots at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya are a test of the government’s vision of a “New Malaysia”, veteran lawmaker Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP urged Malaysians not to be daunted by the latest challenges but to turn them into opportunities to “reset nation-building policies” that have forced the country onto her knees.

“Malaysians want a New Malaysia which is united, democratic, just, progressive and prosperous, a world top class nation which is capable of leveraging on the best of the diverse races, languages, cultures and civilisations that meet in confluence in Malaysia so as to gain international respect and admiration as a successful nation which leads the world in integrity, and not scorned as a global kleptocracy hurtling towards a failed state future,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that the piled-up problems in the country were not the concern of a certain community, whether racial or religious but affected everyone.

“Let all Malaysians turn the multiple crisis in nation building presently haunting and hounding the country into opportunities to build a New Malaysia where all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, politics or region can feel proud as Malaysians and which is respected and admired by the world as a successful world top-class nation,” Lim added.