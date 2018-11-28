Festive fashion: Marks and Spencer unveils must-haves for this Christmas

Metallic sequins offer some pops of sparkle for a stand out festive look while velvet offers a luxe finish perfect for any party. — Picture courtesy of Marks and Spencer

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― The festive season is upon us once again and along with decking the halls, it’s also time to deck yourself in the best outfits to go with all the celebrations.

From show-stopping dresses to chic tailored looks, Marks and Spencer has you covered if you’re hoping to steal the spotlight at any party with its Festive Dressing Collection. To help you with your festive planning, we break down some of the pieces from the collection that would be a great addiction to your wardrobe.

Be a shining example

The best way to sparkle the night away is with a statement sequin dress. Opt for a mini or maxi style for a sculpted and slim-line flattering silhouette that will amp up your glitz and glam factor. You can never go wrong with a little black dress, especially when it’s all about velvet this season. Finished with a subtle metallic weave throughout, the easy-to-wear jersey material creates a figure hugging silhouette perfect for any party.

Sexy and sophisticated spin

If you’re not looking to blend in with the rest of the crowd, why not take your festive dressing a notch up with a sleek velvet jumpsuit. With a scooped back detailing and elegant tie across the waist, team the sophisticated jumpsuit with flats for an effortless day look or heels for all-out glamour at night. You could also dust of your pinstripes and suit up with a tailored jacket and pleated skirt. This tailored chic look will take you from desk to dinner while staying totally on trend.

An option if you prefer the sleek minimal or tailored posh look. — Pictures courtesy of Marks and Spencer

Take a walk on the wild side

Everyone has been going wild for prints this season and this skater dress certainly adds a wild charm with its chic animal print design that is finished off with a sleek tie neck detail to provide that extra definition. This stylish on-trend style offers a fresh take on the traditional party outfit and can be easily styled with key accessories for the season.

A midi dress serves as an ideal statement piece for any festivity. — Picture courtesy of Marks and Spencer

And after all that late night partying, you’ll want nothing more than to cosy up in M&S’s Sleepwear Collection that will certainly define your bedtime look with seasonal prints from cosy cotton to luxurious satin.

Satin Safari is a sophisticated satin finish pyjama set that features festive prints of zebras and flamingos with elegant pink trim detailing across the shirt and trouser. The cotton rich pyjama is your fun and comfortable choice with funky llamas all dressed up for Christmas patterned over it. The Disney Dreams pyjama set comes with a short sleeve top and long bottoms that are made from breathable pure cotton to ensure you get a comfy night’s rest.

Cosy pyjamas and luxurious sleepwear could make a delightful present for yourself or someone you love. — Pictures courtesy of Marks and Spencer

Finding the perfect Christmas gifts can be challenging and you’re not alone in this struggle. Don’t panic, M&S has two gift sets to pick from that will be perfect for him or her.

The first gift set includes a bag complete with a shower cream, bath cream and hand and nail cream that is infused with a delicate floral fragrance to leave your skin gently cleansed and lightly scented.

The second set combines two luxurious fragrances to ensure you’ll always have the perfect scent to wear, whether you’re heading to work or going out for the evening.

All M&S products are available at selected stores nationwide. For more details, check out M&S’s Facebook page.