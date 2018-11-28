One City workers under police custody till Saturday

The suspects arrested for starting the chaos at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple are brought to the Petaling Jaya Court for remand hearing, November 27, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — The remand order against two One City Development Sdn Bhd (One City) has been extended for three days to facilitate investigation on the rioting at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham issued the order, from tomorrow until Saturday, to facilitate police investigation against the two suspects, who included the company’s legal adviser, as their remand order expired at midnight today.

Yesterday, the court issued a two-day remand order against the two suspects.

Meanwhile, a four-day remand order was also issued against four other individuals, aged between 20 and 40, for investigation in the same case.

They were all in remand for investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire, Section 148 of the same law for rioting , Section 427 of the same law for committing mischief and Section 447 of the same law for criminal trespass.

So far, 20 people have been in remand to facilitate investigation into the rioting incidence at the temple and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday, during which a firemen was seriously injured.

Yesterday, the court issued remand order against 16 people for investigation into the case and today, four more people were held in remand. — Bernama