Pakatan MP urges cops to probe rumours of plot against Perak MB

V. Sivakumar speaks during a press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Perak Pakatan Harapan secretary V. Sivakumar asked the police today to investigate an alleged conspiracy to remove Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu via a vote of no confidence.

Speaking at a press conference in the Parliament building today, the Batu Gajah MP said he lodged the report this morning at the Dang Wangi police station and reminded those responsible for the rumours that the offence is punishable under the Penal Code as it interferes with Malaysia’s democracy.

“I hope the police will investigate the matter because we want to know the truth. Umno has claimed that there are Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen contacting them with the intention of calling for a vote of no confidence against the Mentri Besar.

“PH exco Asmuni Awi, on the other hand, has said Umno sent representatives offering him the mentri besar’s office if he agrees to jump party and support a vote of no confidence,” said Sivakumar.

On November 27 it was reported that Umno Perak chief liaison officer Datuk Saarani Mohamad had said five Umno assemblymen were contacted by PH representatives to support them in a vote of no confidence against Ahmad Faizal.

Sivakumar said that former MB Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir had said the efforts by PH “was real”.

“I want to know what Zambry meant when he said ‘It was real’,” said Sivakumar adding that he does not want a repeat of the 2008 Perak political crisis.

At that time, then Pakatan Rakyat government was overturned when three assemblymen voiced their support for Barisan Nasional (BN), resulting in a change of government.