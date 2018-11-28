Selangor MB promises ‘best solution’ over Subang Hindu temple issue

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre in Subang Jaya November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Selangor will announce tomorrow the outcome of its discussions with the federal government to end the stalemate surrounding the relocation of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said his state administration had met with Senator P. Waytha Moorthy, who is also unity and social wellbeing minister, and Deputy Rural Development Minister Sivarasa Rasiah to discuss the issue.

“A media conference will be held at the Dewan Annexe Negeri Selangor at 1pm tomorrow (November 29, 2018) to announce the solution that has been agreed upon as a result of the Selangor Government meeting today,” the first-term MB said in a statement.

“The Selangor Government is committed to the rule of law and guarantees the public it will find the best solution to this issue,” he added.

He also called for calm to prevail.

The 140-year-old temple was the site of two violent clashes the last two days and another attempted demonstration late last night.

At least 21 people have been arrested, 23 vehicles set ablaze, and one fireman is now fighting for his life after being caught in a riot yesterday.