Puteri Balqis says she's not gravely ill

Puteri Balqis Azizi poses at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre. — Picture via Instagram @rockingbalqis

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — Child actress Puteri Balqis Azizi has denied that she was gravely ill like how some people have reported in the social media.

Balqis, who was reported to be suffering from cancer, told Harian Metro at present she has been going for treatment once every two weeks.

“All this time, I have only been observing those who only care for themselves.

“When I was unwell, my mother has been taking care of me and she only trusts a few people to look after me,” she said.

The talented 11 year old said she was finally old enough to say what has been on her mind all this while.

“I wasn't bed-ridden. I could walk but I get tired easily. Sometimes people would visit me after I had taken my medications which will make me fall asleep.

“I am not gravely ill. It's better for me to say it now than having people believing others,” Balqis said.

Although she has been feeling better, Balqis admitted she would suffer from coughs occasionally.

“I would sometimes cough blood. So I need to undergo treatment once every two weeks and acupressure treatment once a month. My mother also takes me for traditional treatment.”

Recently, a video of a group of individuals representing a health product visited Balqis at her home.

The group, aiming to give Balqis some contributions, also showed the condition of the child lying helplessly in bed.

The last film she appeared in was Syafiq Yusof's KL Special Force and Balqis said she would continue her acting career.