Fazley Yaakob and wife renew wedding vows

Fazley said it was his late father’s wishes for the couple to renew their wedding vows. — Instagram/Fazley Yaakob

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — Actor, singer and celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob expressed relief after fulfilling his late father’s will for a second wedding ceremony to his wife of 13 years, Datin Azrene Soraya Abdul Aziz.

According to Fazley, 40, the couple’s second nuptials were a request made by his late father Datuk Yaakob Mohammad who died in 2016.

“I’m so relieved to be able to complete my late father’s wishes who wanted his daughter-in-law to experience new happiness and memories.

“My father loved my wife a lot — he said Azrene deserved a new life and memory.

“This is what I can do to fulfil his wish,” said Fazley.

Sinar Harian spoke to Fazley last night at the couple’s vow renewal ceremony that was held at Lanai Tamu, Neo Damansara that also doubled as their 13th wedding anniversary celebrations.

The couple wed in 2007, but the marriage was opposed by Azrene’s mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Azrene is Rosmah’s daughter from her previous marriage to Abdul Aziz Nong Chik.

Although this wasn’t his first time on the bridal dais, he told the Malay-language publication that he was just as nervous.

“Honestly, my heart was pounding, just like the first time I went up on the wedding dais. Moreover, I can’t recall the memories from 13 years ago unless I see a picture.

“So today, I’m building a new memory even though the memories made 13 years ago was built with tears but I want to start a new chapter.

“It’s even more special for me tonight to have my media friends as VIP guests and not forgetting the friends who have been with me for the last 13 years,” he said.

The Asmara Ini singer added that previously, the subject of their wedding was always full of tears but this time around, people can refresh the topic.

“This is a new memory for my wife and children and if the story of our wedding was a teary one, let’s now talk about this new chapter that’s full of joy — we’d like to move on,” he said.

Fazley and Azrene have four children Ahmad Fariedz Shah, nine, Ahmad Fieradz Shah, eight, Ahmad Firudz Shah, six and seven-month-old Alayna Selma.