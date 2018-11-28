Accusing Speaker of bias, Perak Opposition stage walkout

State Opposition assemblymen staged a momentary walkout in protest of the Speaker’s alleged bias. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 28 — Perak Barisan Nasional lawmakers briefly walked out of the state assembly today to protest what they claimed was bias on the part of state Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

The commotion started when Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad (BN-Kota Tampan) was winding up his debate for Budget 2019.

“I would like to congratulate the Speaker for being the richest MP,” he said, urging Ngeh to reveal how he amassed his wealth.

Ngeh retorted that he would have been richer if Barisan Nasional had not seized the state from the then Pakatan Rakyat in 2009.

This led to a chorus of protest from BN representatives, with former MB Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (BN-Pangkor) asking how the two issues were related.

Speaking to reporters later, Saarani said Ngeh should not have shown his bias in the assembly.

“When I debated the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in August, I highlighted that the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat had given up his political post to be seen as being fair to both sides,” he said.

Saarani said in today’s sitting, Ngeh would interject when assemblymen were debating.

“He also wants to be part of the debate. Then he cannot control himself when he said he would have been richer if Pakatan Rakyat did not lose power,” he said.

Saarani reminded Ngeh that his position demanded impartiality.

Asked how long the walkout would last, Saarani said it would end after the lunch break.

“We are paid by the rakyat to be in the assembly,” he added.