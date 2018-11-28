Redefining the movie-watching experience

Central Park Bandar Utama was filled with a sea of yellow shirts during the GSC second Popcorn Walk. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 – Movie lovers of all ages traded their Sunday morning sleep-ins for gym clothes as they arrived at the gates of Central Park Bandar Utama last Sunday morning, to participate in the second GSC Popcorn Walk.

The family-oriented event offered participants the opportunity to sample various flavours of popcorn, take part in carnival activities, pose with cosplayers and enter in a lucky draw, before being taken to a screening of Ralph Breaks the Internet at GSC 1Utama.

GSC held its inaugural Popcorn Walk on December 3, 2017 to celebrate Golden Screen Cinema’s 30th anniversary. 600 people attended the walk, which was followed by a screening of Coco, and the event’s success has led to its being held again.

This year, the event was far bigger, with 1,000 participants.

The park was adorned with balloons and flags, and there was a “Wreck your Selfie” station to go with the “Wreck it Ralph” movie franchise.

Golden Screen Cinemas CEO, Koh Mei Lee, believes that movies are a lifestyle and can be taken beyond the confines of the cinema.

The smell of fresh popcorn mingling with the crisp, early morning air perfectly illustrates what GSC CEO, Koh Mei Lee said the cinema chain hoped to achieve by running the popcorn-themed festival.

“I think movies are very much a lifestyle, and we’re taking movies out of the cinema.

“We think we can enhance the experience by going beyond the cinema, so what we have here is the GSC Popcorn Walk,” she says.

Lee also stated that there were many important elements that made the Popcorn Walk a special experience.

“It’s very healthy because you’re going to do the walk, and it’s a lot of bonding with your friends and family.”

After a fun walk, participants finally got to sit down at GSC 1Utama to watch the screening of 'Ralph Breaks the Internet.' — Picture by Hari Anggara

As each of the 1000 walkers registered, they were given a bright yellow GSC Popcorn Walk T-shirt, and before long, the park was filled with a sea of yellow.

The walk kicked off, and participants armed with the Popcorn Walk passport, took off around the park lake. To enter the lucky draw, participants had to complete five activity checkpoints around the park, which would be stamped off on their passport.

Once the hour-long walk finished, and the lucky draw prizes had been called, the GSC Popcorn Walkers were guided to Golden Screen Cinemas in 1Utama Mall where they received goody-bags with Wreck it Ralph merchandise and some drinks for the movie, as well as their movie tickets.