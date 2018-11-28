Thanksgiving rally? Go pray instead, minister tells anti-ICERD groups

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin advised groups planning a “thanksgiving” rally over the government’s decision not to ratify an anti-discrimination treaty to congregate in prayer as an alternative.

The home minister reiterated that the government has chosen not to adopt the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), making their rally moot.

“If it is for the reason of thanksgiving for the government’s decision, there is no reason to do that (have a rally).

“Have the thanksgiving prayers in mosques; that would be better, where you can give thanks for the country’s peaceful situation and pray for no more provocation,” he said in apparent jest.

Opposition parties led by Umno previously planned to hold the rally on Dec 8 to protest against the planned ratification of ICERD, but now claim this will be to give thanks to the government’s decision not to do so.

Muhyiddin said such events were costly to organise and dubbed it a waste of funds to hold a rally over a matter that was no longer contentious.

“I suggest they use the money for better things,” he said.

He then reminded organisers that they must abide by all laws if they intend to proceed anyway, saying that laws such as the Peaceful Assembly Act will still apply.

“But, it would be better if they don’t have it (the rally),” he concluded.