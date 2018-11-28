Perak MB says will accept Pafa presidency if nominated

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the media, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 28 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will accept the Perak Football Association (Pafa) presidency if he is proposed for the post.

He said Pafa would be having a congress on Dec 6 and if his name was proposed for the post of president, he would not reject it.

“They do not want Ahmad Faizal as the president but rather they want the mentri besar to helm it as it would make it easier for the association,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the state assembly here today, Ahmad Faizal said whatever the decision made, the important thing was to ensure the football team’s successful momentum continues.

“The team is now playing in the AFC. Whoever becomes the president must ensure he is able to take the team to greater heights,” he added.

It was reported that the Pafa executive committee had unanimously proposed Ahmad Faizal to head the body.

Pafa vice-president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) would be held by the committee on Dec 6 to appoint Ahmad Faizal to the post and also to elect a new deputy president.