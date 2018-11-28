Singapore students, teachers hit by food poisoning at camp

A bento box prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer. — Picture courtesy of FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — In the third major case of food poisoning this month, children and teachers at a learning camp fell ill on Monday after they consumed food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer and Manufacturer.

A total of 131 people — including kindergarten students and teachers — were hit by gastroenteritis, although none were hospitalised.

The camp, which was organised by Learning Horizon, a subsidiary of global childcare chain Busy Bees, was immediately suspended after the food safety incident.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health, National Environment Agency (NEA) and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore said they were investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis — inflammation of the stomach and intestines which causes vomiting and diarrhea — “traced to the consumption of food” prepared by FoodTalks.

The caterer is located at Shimei East Kitchen along Bedok North Street 5.



A joint inspection of the caterer’s premises in Bedok was conducted yesterday. As part of the investigation, food handlers were sent for stool screening. Food and environmental samples were also taken for testing.

Monday’s incident was the third major case of mass food poisoning in recent weeks. Last Friday, 190 people fell ill after eating food prepared by TungLok Catering for the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s public exhibition at the Singapore Expo.

Earlier this month, the NEA announced that it had suspended the licence of popular eatery Spize at River Valley Road after 81 cases of gastroenteritis were traced to bento box meals prepared by the restaurant for a Deepavali celebration by security firm Brink’s Singapore.

At least 45 people were hospitalised, and a Sats officer, 38-year-old Fadli Salleh, died on November 14 at the Sengkang General Hospital. The cause of Fadli’s death is pending as it has been classified as a coroner’s case, the Ministry of Health said earlier. — TODAY