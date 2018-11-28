Temple faction claims fire truck reversed into fireman

Chairman of the Save Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple taskforce S. Ramaji November 26, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — The severe injuries suffered by fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was not the result of rioters but from a fire truck reversing into him at full speed, a worshipper at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam claimed today.

S. Ramaji, who heads a faction involved in a dispute over the temple’s relocation, pointed to a video clip that has been uploaded on Facebook and shared on various social media platforms to support his allegation.

“Actually what happened was, he went and stood at the back of the fire engine, and the fire engine reversed so fast and hit him onto a car which was at the back,” Ramaji told a news conference at the temple here.

He then showed reporters a picture from the scene, claiming the fireman in it was Muhammad Adib who is now fighting for survival at the National Heart Institute.

MORE TO COME