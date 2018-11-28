No need curfew, home minister says after temple fracas

Members of the police forensic unit carry out investigations using a 3D scanning device on Jalan Persiaran Duty in front of Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin does not see a need for the government to impose a curfew despite clashes over two nights at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya.

The home minister said the 24-hour watch currently mounted by police is sufficient.

“I don’t think it has reached that level. Currently we are still able to control the situation. Every night from the FRU alone there are about 1,400 personnel there,” he told a news conference here, referring to the Federal Reserve Unit, an anti-riot squad.

Muhyiddin was responding to a suggestion from former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan for the National Security Council to announce curfew following the two-day clashes.

The minister said he respected the views of others but stressed that the situation had not reached a level where curfew is being considered.

“If we were to announce a curfew, there are many things that need to be done and taken into consideration beforehand.

“The people won’t feel free. They won’t be able to go out at night. They can’t go shopping. Logistics would be limited and businesses also affected,” Muhyiddin added.

The predawn clashes at the Hindu temple in USJ 25 that started Monday saw at least 21 people arrested, with 23 vehicles set ablaze, and one fireman now fighting for his life after being caught by protesters on Tuesday night.