Waytha confirms injured fireman on the mend

Senator P. Waytha Moorthy speaks during a press conference at the Sri Maha Mariammam Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 November 27, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Minister in Prime Minister's Department P. Waytha Moorthy corroborated earlier reports that a rescue worker critically wounded by demonstrators outside a temple in Subang Jaya was now out of immediate danger.

“Yes, yes after being transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN) his health has improved,” Waytha briefly said in reference to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who suffered grievous wounds including a punctured lung after he was beset by a crowd at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple.

The 24-year-old from the Subang Jaya Emergency Response System (EMRS) unit is now at the National Heart Institute (IJN) that admitted him after he was transferred from Subang Jaya Medical Center (SJMC) last night.

Muhammad Adib was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the SJMC yesterday with broken ribs and bruises on his chest and abdomen after being assaulted by rioters who forcefully pulled him out of the emergency medical response vehicle deployed to the scene.

Later, Waytha also said that Indian members of the Cabinet are working together to solve the situation at the temple.