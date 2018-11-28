Speaker to rule on emergency bid to discuss temple row tomorrow, says MP

Lembah Pantai MP, Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The emergency motion for Parliament to debate the incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple this week will be decided by Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusuf tomorrow, said Fahmi Fadzil.

The Lembah Pantai MP told reporters at the lobby of Parliament that the proposal was submitted to Parliament around noon yesterday for the Speaker’s consideration.

“The Speaker said he will consider and his decision will be announced tomorrow. If an emergency motions had been submitted before 10am, the decision (to debate) will be announced the day after.

“Since both these motions from Beluran MP (Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee) and me were submitted after 10 (yesterday), the decision will be announced on Thursday... tomorrow,” said Fahmi.

Separately, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo lauded the unity shown by both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) representatives yesterday in submitting the emergency motion and later standing together for a joint press conference.

He said this demonstrated that the rival political camps could cooperate on bipartisan matters.

“It is a good thing and I feel we can unite and firmly state our stance on this issue with this motion. It is something that can encourage unity among the people where we take a stand on what has happened,” said Gobind.

The Puchong MP also reminded all parties to be careful when sharing or making racially-sensitive statements on social media such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

He said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commissions (MCMC) is monitoring social media and preparing a detailed report for his office as soon as possible.

Gobind added the public has a responsibility to fact check their information and advised Malaysians to verify matters on the Sebenarnya.my portal before spreading any statements or news.

“We should not add fuel to the fire,” he warned.