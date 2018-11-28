Bursa into the black at mid-day

Interest in selected heavyweights nudges Bursa Malaysia into positive territory at the end of morning trade. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session today marginally higher in volatile trading, prompted by buying interest in selected heavyweights, including Public Bank, IHH Healthcare and Nestle.

At 12.30 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.20 of a-point firmer at 1,685.17 from Tuesday’s close of 1,684.97 after opening 0.83 of-a-point higher at 1,685.80.

The index moved between 1,678.48 and 1,686.24 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers edged losers 339 to 329, while 313 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded and 73 others suspended.

Volume stood at 848.93 million units valued at RM897.15 million.

Oanda head of trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said as markets were preparing for the upcoming US-China trade negotiations at the end of this week, regional equity investors were expressing a sense of relief that there may be light at the end of US President Donald Trump's trade war tunnel.

“But we should be reminded that when the world’s leading free economy and the world’s best example of state-directed capitalism meet face to face, things can go sideways in a hurry.

“Unfortunately, this could be the end game despite this being one of the most significant opportunities to mend ideological differences and come up with a useful roadmap to patch trade differences and provide a substantial boost to global capital markets,” said Innes.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM9.44, Public Bank added 10 sen to RM24.90, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.27 and CIMB increased three sen to RM5.73.

Top gainers, Nestle advanced RM2.30 to RM146.80, BAT added 78 sen to RM37.38, United Plantation increased 36 sen to RM26.96 and IHH Healthcare perked 28 sen to RM5.20.

Tenaga topped the losers list, declining 46 sen to RM14.26, Dutch Lady fell 30 sen to RM63.20 and Petronas Dagangan eased 20 sen to RM26.90.

For active stocks, Genting Malaysia was flat at RM3.00, Hibiscus Petroleum rose 4.5 sen to RM1.03 and Sanichi Technology shed half-a-sen to 16.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 15.41 points to 11,728.21, the FBM Ace Index was 1.87 points easier at 4,893.63 but the FBM 70 rose 60.01 points to 13,732.89.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 13.34 points to 11,685.81 and the FBMT 100 Index bagged 12.89 points to 11,545.61.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index slipped 15.50 points to 6,980.90, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.05 of-a-point weaker at 171.64 but the Financial Services Index was 57.35 points higher at 17,380.71. — Bernama