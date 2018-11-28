Muhyiddin: Firm’s lawyers paid RM150,000 to get youths to seize temple land

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin disclosed today that a private firm allegedly gave RM150,000 to lawyers who then used part of the money to hire around 50 youths to take possession of a Hindu temple site that witnessed violence on Monday and yesterday.

Muhyiddin said the information was gleaned from preliminary police investigations and questioning of the two lawyers who were among the 21 people arrested and remanded over the unrest.

“About 50 of them were hired to trespass and take control of the temple, where each of them received payments ranging from RM150 to RM300

“Their decision to trespass is irresponsible, illegal and angered the Hindu devotees there, which escalated into commotion, fights and damage of properties,” he said.

Expressing his displeasure with the recklessness, he said the violence that ensued would have been avoided if neither party took matters into their own hands.

When asked to confirm that lawyers took the money from the firm, Muhyiddin said he could not do so at this stage.

