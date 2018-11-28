Malaysia Airlines to offer extra flights during CNY

Malaysia Airlines will be operating extra flights to selected domestic and international destinations during the Chinese New Year holiday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Malaysia Airlines will be operating extra flights to selected domestic and international destinations to cater to the surge in demand for air travel during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday.

In a statement, the national carrier said a total of 9,980 additional seats would be offered through 38 extra flights and 30 upgraded flights.

It said the extra 38 return flights would include the Kuala Lumpur (KL)-Sibu, KL-Kota Kinabalu, KL-Miri, KL-Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu-Taipei routes.

Meanwhile, the 30 return flights that would be upgraded to the 290-seater A330-300 aircraft from the 160-seater B737-800 plane would include the KL-Singapore, KL-Penang, KL-Kuching and KL-Kota Kinabalu routes.

Guests can make their bookings on Malaysia Airlines website from now until Dec 9, 2018. The CNY deals are for travel from Jan 31 to Feb 10 next year. — Bernama