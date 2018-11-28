Perak MB dismisses rumours of ouster

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the media, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 28 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu brushed aside talks of a bipartisan conspiracy to call for a no-confidence vote and remove him from office.

Describing it as coffee shop talk, Ahmad Faizal (PH-Chenderiang) confirmed that there were those who wished to see him step down, but said it was not enough to warrant a response from him.

“Nothing concrete has happened. Let us assume it is just rumours. I have a good relationship with all the state executive councillors,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the state assembly here today, Ahmad Faizal said he met with his excos weekly.

“The longest we do not meet is two weeks during Hari Raya. The rest we never miss our meetings,” he said, adding that he was satisfied with the performance of the 10 state excos.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government today was focused on best serving the rakyat.

“Like the Budget 2019 presented yesterday, I have spoken of many measures to increase the state’s income. I hope to get the cooperation of all parties to develop the state. Let us stop this political polemic in total,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was responding to comments by state Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad that there was a high possibility Perak could face a state election as there was a movement in the state exco to topple him.

Saarani had claimed that this was due to the conflict brewing among the excos against Ahmad Faizal.

The MB reiterated that the current situation did not warrant his comment.

“We are still intact as a government. If their hearts they do not agree with me but they do not show it, I am not bothered,” he said.