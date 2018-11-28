Shahrul Saad confident in facing Thailand in Suzuki Cup semis

Shahrul Mohd Saad (3) in action during the Malaysia Cup final match in Shah Alam Stadium on October 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Recently crowned Malaysia Cup champion Shahrul Saad is unperturbed by the threat of Thailand when they meet in the semifinals of the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup on Saturday. For the Perak defender, once you reach the semifinals stage all bets are off.

“In my opinion Thailand are the favourites to win the Cup but when you’re in the semis, anything can happen,” said the 25-year-old.

In his second appearance at the biennial event, Shahrul has become an important cog in head coach Tan Cheng Hoe’s team. Two years ago Shahrul was part of current national Under-23 head coach, Ong Kim Swee’s team who, after beating Cambodia 3-2 in their opening game, lost to Vietnam and Myanmar 1-0 and failed to move out of the group stage.

Two years on and Thailand, the defending champions, have scored 15 goals to date and let in three while Malaysia have scored seven and allowed three as well. All Malaysia’s goals came from veterans Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (4) and Zaqhuan Adha Abdul Radzak (3).

This makes defence a key priority against Thailand, especially at home. If Malaysia can keep Thailand at bay for 90 minutes and score a goal or two it’ll make the return leg on December 5 at the 50,000-capacity Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok a little easier.

Shahrul’s performance against Myanmar was exemplary as he and Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak rarely missed a beat. Aidil was later named Man of the Match.

“I believe we are getting better defensively from allowing early goals in the first few games to keeping a clean sheet in the last game,” said Shahrul.

“My performance may seem better but I feel it’s down to our excellent teamwork. We’re building a team spirit in our camp and right now we’re like a family.

“We have fun together and we share the pain. If we’re to beat Thailand we need to be at our level best. Nothing short of that will do.”

Malaysia play Thailand at 8.45pm at Bukit Jalil Stadium this Saturday.