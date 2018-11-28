New Finas board to be confirmed this week, minister says

Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind Singh Deo speaks to the media at the Parliament lobby, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The new board and top management for the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will be announced by the end of this week, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby today, Gobind said he was told that the directors and advisors had already been selected

“For Finas, the board has been appointed and I was informed that members for the advisory board has also been appointed. I was informed that a meeting had occurred on Monday but it was not made clear to me if the director-general has been appointed.

“I will meet with the new board members in the near future and we will finalise it. By the end of this week we will have the entire board, the advisors, the director general and his deputy in place so we can get on with work and what we need to do,” said Gobind.

Previously, the minister had said he would announce the board members in the second week of November, and that the new line-up will consist of accountants and management professionals who are able to understand and handle the problem faced by Finas.

He had also said that there was a need to overhaul and review the agency’s finances as the National Audit Report unearthed many irregularities.

Gobind had also said that Finas’ financial situation was very “weak”.