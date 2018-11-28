Interfaith group denounces attack on rescue worker

Cars drive past the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — An inter-religious organisation condemned today the unprovoked attack on an emergency services worker outside a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya.

Ahead of a planned visit to the injured Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) expressed grave concern over the violence over the last two days.

An unidentified person pulled the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) worker from his vehicle deployed to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple at USJ25 yesterday and assaulted him, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

“It is disgraceful and unacceptable behaviour that a man protecting others was unfairly taunted. The MCCBCHST strongly condemns the use of force and cause of harm on any member of the public.

“Malaysians must come together to uphold peace and harmony. Mutual respect and compassion are fundamental virtues to maintain stability,” the group said.

A delegation from the interfaith group is due to visit the injured rescue worker at the National Heart Institute (IJN) later today, after he was transferred there from a private hospital in Subang last night.

Doctors at IJN have placed Muhammad Adib on life support and said he is now stable and showing signs of recovery.