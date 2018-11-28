'Polis Evo 2' earns RM10m after five days

Zizan Razak (left) and Shaheizy Sam thanked supporters via their respective Instagram accounts. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — Action flick Polis Evo 2 sprang a surprise when it collected RM10 million after five days in the cinemas.

The film, which stars Shaheizy Sam and Zizan Razak, tells the story of a group of policemen who are trying to save some villagers from terrorists.

Shaheizy was extremely grateful for the support from fans of the film.

“Thank you guys. Let's all head to the cinemas get inspired with Polis Evo 2,” the Anugerah Skrin 2018 Best Film Actor wrote on his Instagram.

His partner in the film Zizan, also thanked fans on his Instagram account.

“This was due to your support. Polis Evo 2 has collected more than RM10 million in five days,” Zizan wrote.

Apart from Shaheizy and Zizan, the buddy cop film also stars Hairul Azreen, Hasnul Rahman, Zizan Razak, Erra Fazira and Indonesia actor Raline Shah.

The film, directed by Joel Soh and Andre Chiew, will make its debut at cinemas in Singapore tomorrow.