Fire chief: Rescuer hurt in temple incident slowly improving

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said doctors at IJN reported the improvement in Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s health. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) personnel critically injured during unrest yesterday at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya is showing signs of recovery following treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said doctors at IJN reported the improvement in Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s health following his transfer from Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) last night.

“His condition has improved from yesterday. I can see (the condition) from the readings as well as the explanation from IJN doctors.

“(His) family is also in good condition, their spirit is still strong and confident when seeing the development of Muhammad Adib’s treatment at IJN.

“We thank the IJN, we pray for Muhammad Adib to get better,” he told reporters after visiting the fireman at IJN, here today.

Separately, IJN consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Datuk Dr Mohd Nazeri Nordin said the injured rescue worker was put on life support at 1.30am following his transfer.

He said Muhammad Adib was connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) device to provide respiratory aid and alleviate strain on his chest where he suffered serious injuries.

“To date, his condition is stable but still in critical state,” he said in a statement, today.

Muhammad Adib was transferred to the IJN at 11.33pm last night.

Earlier, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said that the decision to transfer him was made after consultation with the IJN.

Muhammad Adib was pulled out of an EMRS vehicle standing by at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple at USJ25 and assaulted by a group of protesters.

He suffered multiple broken ribs and internal injuries as a result.

Police have so far arrested over 20 people in connection with the days of unrest at the location and are maintaining a round-the-clock watch at the temple.