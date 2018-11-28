Report: Lion Air jet should have been grounded before fatal flight

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Commission's deputy head Haryo Satmiko delivers a preliminary report on Lion Air flight JT 610 during a press conference in Jakarta, November 28, 2018. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Nov 28 — A Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea last month, killing all 189 people aboard, should have been grounded over a technical problem on a trip prior to the fatal flight, Indonesia’s transport safety agency said today.

“During the flight From Denpasar to Jakarta, the plane was experiencing a technical problem but the pilot decided to continue the flight,” Nurcahyo Utomo, aviation head at the National Transport Safety Committee, told reporters.

“In our opinion, the plane was no longer airworthy and it should not have continued” flying, he added. — AFP