IJN: Fireman hurt in Hindu temple clash still critical, but now stable

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim's fiancee posted their photos on her Facebook page. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Nurul Najihah

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim whose lung was punctured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple at USJ 25 yesterday is now stable, the National Heart Institute (IJN) said today.

The 24-year-old, a member of the Subang Jaya Emergency Response System (EMRS) unit, was transferred to the specialist hospital after his condition worsened.

“Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was transferred to IJN at 12 midnight yesterday, from Subang Jaya Medical Center (SJMC) to undergo further management due to his worsening condition.

“The IJN doctors had deployed a life-support machine called Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) around 1:30am,” Datuk Dr Mohd Nazeri Nordin, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon and head of IJN’s ECMO Services said in the statement.

Dr Mohd Nazeri said the procedure was completed around 2.30am.

He explained that the machine provides both circulatory and gas exchange support as Muhammad Adib had suffered serious chest injuries.

“To date his condition is stable but still in critical state,” IJN said further.

In a separate posting on Twitter, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she received news that Muhammad Adib is recovering well and now has a 70 per cent of survival.

“We received new info on Muhammad Adib. Dr Izani said that he is recovering very well. Passed through the danger zone. If yesterday only 40% chance of survival, now 70%.

“They are still continuing the treatment and now on to the next phase,” she said on her Twitter account.

Muhammad Adib was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the SJMC yesterday with broken ribs and bruises on his chest and abdomen after being assaulted by rioters who forcefully pulled him out of the emergency medical response vehicle that he was in.