Minister: Putrajaya still weighing curbs on political media ownership

Gobind Singh Deo answers reporters’ questions in Parliament November 21, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The government is still studying whether it should limit the equity that parties and politicians may hold in news companies, said Gobind Singh Deo.

The communications and multimedia minister told the Dewan Rakyat that a proposal was being considered to curtail agenda-driven reporting that could negatively tinge public perception.

“We are looking into the matter and we are still studying it. We need to ensure that news reports are neutral and are transparent, truthful and factual for the public. News reports must also discuss current events.

“This is critical because if you look at things globally, the people of a nation are developed through what they read in news reports, regardless if it is online or mainstream. The government takes this matter seriously and we are looking on how to improve it,” said Gobind.

Earlier, Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) asked if the government has any plans to limit political ownership in media firms, saying that mainstream media had covered the then-Opposition parties unfairly during the Barisan Nasional administration.

Gobind told the Lower House he agreed with his fellow DAP lawmaker’s observation but argued that a newspaper’s political leanings might go beyond the shareholders’ views.

“A media company should have non-partisan shareholders otherwise there would be very biased reports. This could happen because it is what the shareholders want. But the government is looking at limiting the amount of shares politicians or political companies will hold in media companies.

“But we must also see the difference between shareholders and the control (a political party) have in these companies,” said Gobind.

Umno owns significant stakes in Utusan Melayu Bhd and Media Prima Bhd while MCA controls the Star Media Group Bhd.