New rabies case confirmed in Sarawak

A dog suspected of having rabies is given a sedative by the Sarawak Department of Public Health in Kuching, January 3, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 28 — One new case of rabies infection on humans has been confirmed here yesterday, bringing to 14 the number of rabies cases reported in Sarawak since the outbreak of the disease in the state on June 30 last year.

The Health Ministry, in a statement here today, said the latest confirmed rabies case involved a 21-year-old man, from Batu 7 here.

“The patient was bitten by a stray dog last Oct 4. The vaccination status of the dog and health condition is unknown.

“The man is receiving treatment and placed under close observation by clinical experts at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Checks found that he has symptoms of hydrophobia, aerophobia and confusion,” it said.

Of the 14 rabies infection on humans, 12 patients have died, one home-treated case with neurological complications and the latest case is still under treatment.

Up to last Nov 25, the Sarawak government has declared 54 areas in 11 divisions as rabies-affected areas. Only Limbang is still rabies-free among animals. — Bernama