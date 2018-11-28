Bukit Aman forms task force to hunt down Subang temple riot mastermind

IGP Tan Sri Muhamad Fuzi Harun speaks to reporters at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre November 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A special task force has been set up at the federal level to track down those behind the rioting at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Hindu temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

The riots started early Monday morning and resulted in the destruction of a number of vehicles and the hospitalisation of several people, including a fireman whose ribs were broken and lungs punctured.

“So far we have arrested 21 people, 20 Malays and one Chinese for the commotion. They have been remanded and their remand will be extended today to facilitate investigations,” he said after launching two guide books on criminal investigations on the usage of Chemical Agents, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear elements and Explosives at the Police College here.

MORE TO COME