‘Artemis Fowl’ teaser reveals hidden world (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Artemis Fowl’ pits a young criminal mastermind against a hidden fairy world. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 — Heading to theatres from August 2019, the cinematic adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s young adult sci-fi fantasy shows us how young criminal genius Artemis Fowl is introduced to a fairy underworld.

Ferdia Shaw makes his feature film debut as the title character in Artemis Fowl, with a debut trailer released on November 27, 2018, ahead of an August 2019 release.

The first two entries to the Artemis Fowl book series are being used as source material for the movie project.

While Shaw is a newcomer, there are plenty of established actors and actresses among the film’s cast.

Miranda Raison worked with director Kenneth Branagh on Murder on the Orient Express as well as his Branagh Theatre Live recording The Winter’s Tale, for instance; her voice might be familiar to younger viewers for her role as Millie in Thomas the Tank Engine series Thomas & Friends.

Similarly, Hong Chau comes to the project from BoJack Horseman season five, Homecoming, Big Little Lies and Treme; Josh Gad has notched appearances in Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and The Angry Birds Movie.

Nonso Anozie of Cinderella and Game of Thrones plays Artemis’s butler, while Judi Dench — another Orient Express alumnus — has a commanding role.

Artemis Fowl is Kenneth Branagh’s first project after Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express; previous projects included Disney’s Cinderella, and Thor for Disney-owned Marvel.

He’s also got William Shakespeare biopic All Is True for a limited late December release in the US before an early 2019 roll-out.

Artemis Fowl also leans on the senior art director from the Harry Potter movies as well as Branagh’s cinematographer on Thor and Cinderella. — AFP-Relaxnews