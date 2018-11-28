Seri Perdana now open to visitors, guided tours provided

A screengrab from the Seri Perdana website shows the front of the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister of Malaysia, is now open to the public for visits, except on Fridays and public holidays.

Located in Precinct 10, Putrajaya, the residence, its protocol and banquet blocks are now open for viewing because the building “belongs to the people”, as stated on the Seri Perdana website.

Guided tours are available Mondays to Thursdays, but must be booked seven days in advance, whereas walk-ins are permitted every day except on Fridays, public holidays and days when official functions are held.

Each guided tour will take between 30 minutes to one hour, although this is subject to official functions.

Visitors are expected to be dressed appropriately and bring their identity documents for registration.

Seri Perdana began construction in 1997 and was completed in 1999, on 42.5 acres of hilly land, and combines a Malay, Muslim and Europe architectural elements.

Its first resident was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he was the fourth prime minister of Malaysia, and has since housed two others.

Dr Mahathir is back as the seventh prime minister, after winning the 14th general election in May with a new coalition, Pakatan Harapan.