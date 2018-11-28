Victoria Beckham turns beauty vlogger

In this file photo taken on September 11, 2016 designer Victoria Beckham is applauded during her Spring Summer 2017 show at New York Fashion Week in New York. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 28 — Having firmly cemented her reputation as a fashion force to be reckoned with, Victoria Beckham is turning her hand to the beauty industry.

The British creative is launching her own YouTube channel to share beauty tutorials and styling tips with her fans and followers, she has revealed.

Sharing a clip of a cake-filled meeting with the video platform’s fashion and beauty director Derek Blasberg to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her eponymous fashion line, she told her 23.5 million followers: “Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned!”

Beckham’s newly-minted channel, which has already racked up 22,000 followers, is not her first foray into the beauty industry. She has teamed up twice with the makeup giant Estee Lauder in the past, launching two collaborative makeup collections in September 2016 and September 2017 that were inspired by her own beauty routine and travels. And earlier this year, she appeared to imply that she was working on building her own beauty empire, revealing in a Facebook Live video that she was currently focusing on cosmetics and skincare. “I’m actually developing my own colour right now as we speak, and actually my own skincare and fragrance, too,” she said, adding: “I’m having a lot of fun really working on the skincare, which is going to be very scientific.” So will her new tutorials feature exciting new brand Beckham cosmetics? Watch this space. — AFP-Relaxnews