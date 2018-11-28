Cops maintain watch over Subang Hindu temple after late-night trouble attempt

Federal Reserve Unit personnel stand guard outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 — Police presence outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple and its vicinity remained heavy after a small group attempted to create trouble again at about midnight.

A Federal Reserve Unit truck is parked outside the temple with a number of Light Strike Force personnel on watch. Over 20 policemen stood guard right outside the temple grounds.

Subang Jaya traffic police, Sergeant Asliyas Sulaiman, controls traffic flow in front of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Several other members of the anti-riot squad were seen having a quick breakfast on site after the long night of keeping guard to ensure peace and order so that Hindus who worship at the temple could undertake their prayers without fear of another riot.

A number of police patrol cars were also seen in the neighbourhood, and more police officers making their rounds on foot.

The police presence lives up to the promise made by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim to reinforce security so there would be no repeat of the violence that broke out predawn Monday and another round the next day, when journalists and photographers covering the controversy were assaulted by rioters.

Federal Reserve Unit members stand guard outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

At about 11pm yesterday, a group of mostly Malay youths dressed in black and numbering roughly 70 gathered outside the temple in an intimidation attempt.

However, stern police action ensured the peace was kept with four troublemakers arrested for refusing to heed their warning to disperse even at 1am.