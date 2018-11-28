Ringgit opens lower amid volatile emerging markets

The ringgit tacks lower while G20 leaders prepare to meet at the Buenos Aires summit this weekend. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today as volatility hit emerging markets before this weekend’s G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

The summit will be the centrepoint between the US and China to discuss about their trade feuds.

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.1920/1960 versus the US dollar from 4.1880/1920 yesterday.

Oanda head of trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be having a dinner on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit which will be a pivotal moment in the escalating trade tension between the two countries.

“Trump's comments on the upcoming meeting have kept investors walking on eggshells,” he told Bernama.

Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow was quoted as saying that the president is hopeful for a breakthrough with Xi, but is ready to impose more tariffs if the upcoming talks do not yield progress.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0412/0448 from Tuesday's close of 3.0440/0474, rose against the yen to 3.6846/6885 from 3.6853/6898 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7311/7373 from 4.7366/7420 yesterday.

It slightly decreased versus the British pound to 5.3398/3453 from 5.3393/3461 previously. — Bernama