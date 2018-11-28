Ariana Grande shares teaser for ‘thank u, next’ video

Ariana Grande’s latest album, ‘Sweetener’, was released in August. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 — The young American singer has shared a short teaser trailer for her eagerly awaited thank u, next music video.

Fans of the Breathing singer will have to wait a little longer to see Ariana Grande’s thank u, next music video. In the meantime, the artist has released a teaser trailer featuring a lineup of high-school students discussing the singer’s private life. One of the students is played by Troye Sivan, who previously partnered with the singer on his Dance To This track.

Ariana Grande recently shared the music video for Breathing, taken from her latest album, Sweetener, which was released in August. — AFP-Relaxnews