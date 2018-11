North American free trade deal to be signed in Argentina, says Kudlow

Larry Kudlow, Director of the US National Economic Council, speaks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida April 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 — The new North American Free Trade Agreement, which binds Canada, the United States and Mexico, will be signed on the margins of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said yesterday.

Kudlow said US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believed the renamed US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would support the auto industry and its employees.

“That deal will be signed in Argentina,” he said.

In Ottawa, Trudeau's office said the parties were “tracking toward” signing the pact on November 30, but added that details were still being finalised.

“We're still discussing what a signing ceremony would look like,” a senior official said, adding that in the meantime, “the scrub of the legal text continues.” — AFP