Asian shares tentative ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, Fed speech

A man looks at an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Nov 28 — Asian shares dithered today and the US dollar jumped to a near 1-1/2-year top as risk assets rowed back amid conflicting signals on prospects for de-escalating the Sino-US trade dispute.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last flat with Australian stocks the biggest drag.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index was a touch firmer.

Asian markets had slipped yesterday after US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal it was “highly unlikely” he would accept China's request to hold off a planned increase in tariffs.

However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow sought to brighten the mood by confirming a dinner powwow between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at an upcoming G20 gathering in Argentina. He also held open the possibility that the two countries would reach a trade deal.

The news boosted Wall Street's main indexes which finished in positive territory after spending much of the session in the red.

However, it was still unclear whether the two sides had agreed on a formal agenda for the leaders' meeting after the G20 summit and Kudlow said there were no scheduled talks on the ground for their advisers.

At the same time, a German magazine reported citing EU sources that Trump could impose tariffs on imported cars from next week, sending European auto stocks sharply lower.

“The market mood has turned cautious once again amid a flurry of trade headlines pointing to the prospect of a new round of trade tariffs ahead,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank.

“The market seems to be jumping at shadows at the moment and against this backdrop of uncertainty the USD remains the preferred option for weathering the storm.”

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, jumped overnight to 97.363 to edge towards a 1-1/2 year top of 97.661 set earlier this month.

Investors will now turn their attention to a speech on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clues on how many more times the central bank is likely to raise interest rates.

The event has become even more critical as signs of a global slowdown and nearly two months of market volatility have clouded an otherwise rosy US picture, prompting speculations the Fed will go slow on rate hikes next year.

Traders are also watching the speech in light of Trump's criticism of Powell in a newspaper interview, saying rising interest rates and other Fed policies were damaging the US economy.

Elsewhere, in the foreign exchange market the pound was among the worst performing major currencies overnight.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will take her Brexit sales pitch to Scotland today where she will likely face an uphill struggle to convince sceptical voters of the benefits of her deal for businesses.

May needs to win a vote in parliament on December 11 to approve her deal but that looks difficult with an apparent large majority of lawmakers — including the Scottish National Party which has 35 of Scotland's 59 seats in parliament — opposed to it. — Reuters