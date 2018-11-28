Iran vows to fight Trump’s Israel-Palestinian deal

Israeli policemen inspect the scene of a car-ramming attack near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank November 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, Nov 28 — Iran is determined to fight against US Donald Trump’s anticipated Israel-Palestinian peace plan, parliament speaker Ali Larijani said yesterday according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

Trump has dubbed his administration’s long-awaited plan the “ultimate deal”, which has already unsettled the Palestinians although no details have yet been disclosed.

Speaking in Tehran, Larijani said the “deal of the century” was a “plot” between Iran’s arch foe Israel and the United States to establish the Jewish state’s domination in the Middle East.

“We will stand against the regime of Israel and won’t let this deal take place in the region,” Larijani said at an annual conference on Islamic unity.

“If Americans are imposing sanctions on Iran today and are putting pressure on Iran, the reason for it is because Iran has stood against Israel,” he added, quoted by ISNA.

Earlier this year, Washington pulled out of the landmark international nuclear accord with Iran and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran.

“In order to achieve their objective they try to create new political arrangements in the region,” Larijani said of US-Israeli strategy in the Middle East.

The parliament speaker also singled out regional rival Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he warned countries against normalising relations with Israel.

Countries in the region “should know that they would not benefit at all by letting (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu to their countries”, Larijani said.

“People in the region, in any country, regard Israel as a cancerous tumour and hate it,” he added.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman earlier this year reaffirmed his country’s “steadfast” support for the Palestinian cause, after coming under fire for saying both Israelis and Palestinians “have the right to have their own land”.

Israel has diplomatic relations with just two Arab states — Egypt and Jordan — but Netanyahu has been pushing for broader regional ties.

The Israeli premier travelled to Oman in October, while two of his ministers visited the UAE. — AFP