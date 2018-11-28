Report: Chef José Andrés nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Chef Jose Andres gives Paradise Police Department officer Tanner Ramlow a plate of Thanksgiving dinner at the Paradise Police Department in Paradise, California, November 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 — Chef José Andrés could join a canon of some of the world’s most historical and influential figures and institutions including Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and the European Union, after being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to The Washington Post, Congressman John Delaney confirmed that he has nominated the Spanish-American chef for his humanitarian work in feeding the displaced following devastating natural disasters.

After Hurricane Maria wiped out parts of Puerto Rico last year, Andres mobilised an army of chefs and volunteers to prepare 10,000 meals a day for the island’s homeless.

Last week, he also decamped to California to help serve thousands of Thanksgiving meals to victims of the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history.

“Because of Mr Andrés’s work, millions of people have been fed,” the congressman wrote in his nomination submission.

“This is the most basic human need and Mr Andrés has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field. With an incredible spirit and an innovative mind, Mr Andrés is solving one of the world’s ancient problems and supplying world leaders with a new road map to provide more effective disaster relief in the future.”

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to those “...who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.

Earlier this year, Andrés was the only chef to land a spot on Time magazine’s top 100 most influential people list, likewise for his herculean efforts to feed the people of Puerto Rico.

The celebrity chef owns a small empire of restaurants across the US which includes his fine dining, avant-garde restaurant minibar in Washington DC, The Bazaar and Jaleo. — AFP-Relaxnews