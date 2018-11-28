Mylan launches Dymista, new treatment class for allergic rhinitis in Malaysia

(From left) Shaun Lau, Dr Kong Min Han, Professor David Price and Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh officiating the launch of Allergic Rhinitis treatment, Dymista.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Mylan, one of the world’s leading global pharmaceutical companies, announced the launch of Dymista®, a new class of treatment for Allergic Rhinitis (AR) in Malaysia today.

This new advanced product contains two main active ingredients – Azelastine Hydrochloride and Fluticasone propionate — that provide significant relief to AR patients with moderate to severe symptoms of the nose, eyes and underlying inflammation in just a single spray.

At the conference, Malaysian Society of Otorhinolaryngologists - Head and Neck Surgeons president Dr Kong Min Han, along with consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon Datuk Dr. Kuljit Singh and primary care respiratory medicine Professor David Price shared insights on AR, current treatment availability and the latest treatment options in the market.

A chronic respiratory disease caused by allergens such as pollen, dust and animal dander, AR often triggers nasal symptoms such as blocked nose, nasal itching, running nose, sneezing as well as ocular symptoms like itching, watering and redness of the eye.

Recent studies have also shown a significant association between asthma and AR. It is reported that up to 28.8 per cent of patients in Malaysia are concurrent asthmatic sufferers.

It has further been proven that AR patients who sought treatment with Dymista® achieved a 100 per cent reduction of the reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) in a shorter period when compared to the current available treatment.

“The launch of Dymista® is a major milestone for Mylan in providing AR patients access to this novel drug to effectively control the chronic disease and is in line with our mission to provide the world’s 7 billion people access to high quality medicine,” said Mylan Malaysia country manager Shaun Lau.

Sharing insights on the need for addressing the symptoms, Dr Kong stated, “While AR generally triggers multiple symptoms, majority of the patients experience nasal itching, sneezing, runny nose and nasal blockage which affects the quality of their life.

“About 43.3 per cent of the AR patients suffer from sleep disturbance, causing them to experience fatigue, irritability and in more serious cases, cognitive impairment. The symptom burden of AR is high in Malaysia and as such, a prescription that tackles these symptoms is necessary.”

Datuk Dr. Kuljit, on the other hand, stated that, “AR treatment arsenal has remained static over the years with its focus placing only on mono-therapy developments which do not result in substantial symptomatic control of the AR.

“For instance, many patients have reported dissatisfaction over the use of intranasal steroid sprays due to its slow onset of action and breakthrough symptoms.”

He further added that while most patients have resorted to multiple therapies to achieve better and faster nasal and ocular symptom relief, they continue to experience symptoms including running nose, sneezing, congestion and itching of the eyes.

Said Professor Price: “Recommended in the Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) guidelines, Dymista® is suitable for individuals suffering from AR due to its fast onset of action .

“Using Dymista®, AR patients with moderate to severe symptoms can experience immediate relief in as fast as five minutes — twice as effective as the current available treatment1 (i.e. intranasal steroid spray).

“This new formulation of antihistamine and corticosteroid targets all nasal and ocular symptoms to provide patients a significantly better symptomatic relief of AR1,” he added.

The Dymista® nasal spray is indicated for adults and children aged 12 years and above who suffer with AR.

Dymista® nasal spray is suitable for long term use, and it is recommended to use one spray per nostril twice daily3. It can be obtained upon consultation from specialists or general practitioners.

This article is brought to you by Mylan Healthcare. KKLIU: 2469/2018