Trump to meet leaders of Argentina, China, Germany, Japan, Russia at G20

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding the Marine One helicopter to begin his travel to Mississippi from the White House in Washington, November 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 — US President Donald Trump will hold over half a dozen bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this week’s Group of 20 summit in Argentina, including with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, the White House said yesterday.

“While at the G20 the president and delegation will interact with many leaders, including bilateral meetings with the president of Argentina, the president of Russia, prime minister of Japan and the chancellor of Germany, and a working dinner with the president of China,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told a White House briefing.

Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton added that Trump would also meet the leaders of India, South Korea and Turkey.

Asked whether Trump planned to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman — who the CIA reportedly believes authorized the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — Sanders said an informal meeting remained a possibility.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve ruled out any interaction,” she said, although she stressed that “the president’s schedule is pretty packed” and that no formal bilateral was planned.

Trump has doubled down on his partnership with Saudi Arabia, calling it an indispensable ally, despite the Central Intelligence Agency’s reported conclusion that Prince Mohammed authorised the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. — AFP