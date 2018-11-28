EU will consider further Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (left) talks with EU Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini as they pose for a family photo during a European Union Foreign Ministers informal meeting in Vienna, Austria, August 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Nov 28 — The European Union will next month consider further sanctions against Russia over the latest flare-up in the Ukraine conflict, the foreign minister of Austria, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said yesterday.

“On the issue of further sanctions, time will tell — we have a summit in December,” Karin Kneissl told reporters after Berlin talks with her German counterpart Heiko Maas.

“Everything depends on the accounts of events and the actions of both sides. But it will need to be reviewed.”

Kneissl said it was “one side’s account versus the other’s” in the latest tensions, in which Kiev declared martial law in response to Moscow’s seizure of three of its navy vessels.

The facts would need to be studied before conclusions could be drawn, she said.

Maas said the latest escalation showed “that the annexation of Crimea... is also a problem for the security of us all in Europe”.

He repeated Berlin’s call for Russia to release the seized ships and sailors and added that “both sides must now do their part for de-escalation”.

The United States and EU have already imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine’s Western allies have accused Russia of using force without justification in the naval confrontation, while Kiev urged its partners to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda immediately backed the idea of more sanctions.

“If there are such international incentives, for example for further sanctions (against) Russia, Poland will join them,” he said during a Bulgaria visit.

“Russia annexed this territory and there is no doubt that Russia is an aggressor.”

The next meeting of EU foreign ministers is scheduled for December.

Any further sanctions would have to be agreed unanimously by the EU, which would be tricky given the divisions between members in their stance toward Moscow.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, in particular, has opposed economic sanctions against Moscow and advocated dialogue. — AFP