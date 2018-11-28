Lynas temporarily halting operations next month, says CEO

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Lynas Corporation Amanda Lacaze speaks during a press a conference in Kuala Lumpur, October 2, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Nov 27 — Lynas Corporation Ltd (Lynas), which processes rare earths at its factory in the Gebeng Industrial Zone here, will be temporarily halting operations next month.

The decision was taken at its annual general meeting in Sydney, Australia today after its chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze allegedly told the meeting that Malaysia did not allow the corporation to increase production of lanthanide.

However, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh disputed this saying that the Malaysian government had yet to make a decision on the factory’s operations.

“Personally, I am not aware of any application from Lynas to increase production of lanthanide at its factory here.

“If Lynas wants to shut down temporarily that is their prerogative. Maybe to reduce costs or it is a marketing move to increase the margin of profit.

“Also there are many public holidays in December in Australia where many companies close their operations in conjunction with Christmas and the New Year,” she said in a statement here today.

She added that the main concern of Malaysians and the Malaysian government was how the factory was going to dispose of more than a million tonnes of radioactive and toxic wastes from the factory. — Bernama