Elle Fanning fronts the Miu Miu holiday 2018 campaign (VIDEO)

Elle Fanning stars in the Miu Miu holiday 2018 campaign. — Picture courtesy of Elle Fanning / Instagram

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 — The Italian fashion house Miu Miu has picked American actress Elle Fanning to front its holiday campaign.

The young star is joined by several models, including Olivia Forte and Eniola Abioro.

Fashion houses are bringing festive magic and joyful optimism to this year’s seasonal campaigns.

The latest in line is Miu Miu, which presents a short film that is bursting with kaleidoscopic colour and laced with fantasy, fronted by internationally renowned actress, Fanning.

Directed by Gordon von Steiner, the campaign sees a whole gang of models — including Olivia Forte, Eniola Abioro, Olivia Anakwe, Lucan Gillespie and Oumie Jammeh — feature alongside the Neon Demon star.

The video, titled “Miu Miu More”, looks at the needs and loves of the Miu Miu girl, simultaneously showcasing a wishlist of ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods and jewelry for the holiday season.

Elle Fanning enjoys a close relationship with Miu Miu and has fronted ads and walked the runway several times for the Italian fashion house.

The American actress is also a L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador. — AFP-Relaxnews