Bentley nods to its British heritage with tweed convertible roof (VIDEO)

Bentley has debuted the new Continental GT Convertible. — Picture courtesy of Bentley

LONDON, Nov 28 — Bentley has unveiled the Continental GT Convertible at World of Bentley in London, the third-gen model dripping in luxury inside and out.

Bentley revealed yet another mind-bogglingly luxurious model on Monday, and the British brand founded nearly 100 years ago has incorporated a very unique touch in this new model in offering an option for a convertible roof in tweed for the first time.

Of course, this isn’t any average tweed; this “British tweed” has been contemporized into a resilient fabric capable of keeping out the elements as a convertible Z-fold roof, just one of seven roof options for the Continental GT Convertible.

The handcrafted cabin can be outfitted in your choice of luxurious leathers or rare veneers; nearly everything inside from the tech to the upholstery can be customized to your tastes — even the 20-way adjustable Comfort Seats can be adorned in a hand cross-stitched finish.

Three audio systems are offered for this model with the standard system featuring 10 speakers and the most advanced system featuring a whopping 18 speakers.

The fully digital instrument panel can be tailored by the driver, and the “Bentley Rotating Display offers the choice between a digital or analogue journey” — this innovation right here is truly the star of the show.

When the engine is off, this 12.3-inch HD touchscreen display is nearly invisible; when the engine is turned on, however, the veneer over the dash rotates upwards revealing the screen which sports an interface similar to a modern smartphone to encourage intuitive use.

The third side of the rotating display consists of “three elegant analogue dials displaying outside temperature, a compass and chronometer” for those Tourers who like to travel in a more retro style.

The luxuriously designed elements extend further beyond the tweed exterior and connected gadgety interior towards the ride and handling.

The powerful 635 PS W12 engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission allows the model to go from 0 to 100kph in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 333kph while the Bentley Dynamic Ride system keeps the vehicle close to the ground and near the corners.

This Bentley Continental GT, which can be extensively customized to each driver, is expected to start at £175,100 (RM942,862.50). — AFP-Relaxnews