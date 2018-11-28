Sergio Rossi shines with festive glitter capsule for holiday 2018

Sergio Rossi channels the festive spirit with a glittering holiday footwear capsule. — Picture courtesy of Sergio Rossi / Instagram

PARIS, Nov 28 — Sparkling glitter and shimmering crystals take center stage this holiday season in the festive capsule from the luxury footwear brand, Sergio Rossi.

Three designs launch yesterday in the brand’s stores and online.

Sergio Rossi presents “A Magic Spark”, its glitter-filled holiday 2018 collection including three sparklingly festive women’s shoe designs to shimmer and shine the night away this party season.

The collection features a pair of silver-coloured pumps with towering heels and pointed toes, finished in a glittery fabric and embellished with a decorative bow and large “SR” initials in clear crystals.

These details are also seen on kitten-heel slingbacks, again with a pointed toe.

The final model in this festive collection is a pair of silver sneakers with a sophisticated and urban flavor, finished in glitter fabric and featuring a large crystal logo.

This holiday collection is available in Sergio Rossi stores and via the brand’s e-shop, retailing at €595 to €695 (RM2,815.44 to RM3,288.62). — AFP-Relaxnews