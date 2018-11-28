Fiat collaboration with Repetto brings new elegance to iconic Italian-styled Fiat 500

Fiat unveils the Repetto-inspired Fiat 500. — Picture courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

ROME, Nov 28 — In collaboration with Repetto, a French luxury ballet shoe maker, Fiat has unveiled a special edition Fiat 500 inspired by the elegance and grace of classical dance.

To continue the brand’s tradition of collaborating with luxurious urban companies, Fiat developed a Repetto special edition of the Fiat 500, designed with “elegance and point, exclusivity and tradition.”

The luxury ballet shoe maker-inspired model revealed Monday symbolises Italian creativity and delicate dance.

The coat is a deep shade of Bordeaux Opera with edging that features the ivory silhouette of a ballet dancer in honor of Repetto.

On the top, a panoramic sunroof surrounded by alloy rims “bathes” the inside with sunlight.

The ivory interior is complemented by tobacco-colored Poltrona Frau leather upholstery that pairs naturally with the Bordeaux dash.

As a gift with purchase, Repetto offers new owners a complementary set of ballet shoes, a key ring, and a Repetto fragrance.

The version with a 1.2 69-hp manual transmission petrol engine option starts at €18,490 (RM87,491.51), with a 1.2 69-hp Dualogic automatic transmission petrol engine option at €19,340, and with a 0.9 TwinAir 85-hp engine at €20,390, all including VAT.

The charming little model is available for order now. — AFP-Relaxnews